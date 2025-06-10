Ann Arbor’s 28th African American Festival Brings Crowds to Historic Downtown Spot

Thousands gathered at Fourth Avenue and Ann Street for Ann Arbor's 28th annual African American Festival. The June 9, 2025 event marked a return to a site steeped in local Black heritage.

"When I started my business back in the '70s, and when this festival started, I enjoyed coming up here because I could reminisce about when I was going to school," said Khalil Peaks to MLive.

Event coordinator Teesha Montague spoke candidly. "Affecting the progress of African Americans and the success and opportunities? I guess lack of funding, lack of support, lack of housing opportunities, lack of business opportunities in this community," she said to WEMU.

Artisans displayed their wares - from glinting jewelry to vivid prints. Smoke wafted from food trucks as music filled the air. Short lines snaked between stalls while kids darted through the crowd.

Willis C Patterson's Our Own Thing Chorale and Instructional Program supported budding musicians who couldn't otherwise access instruments. Their presence added depth to the day's performances.

Sharon Vaughters, the Chorale President, pointed out a trend: "You notice that, especially in middle school and high school, there are fewer kids of color, especially students of color in instrumental and vocal ensembles."

Since Lucille Porter started the festival in 1997, it's grown into both a celebration and a mirror reflecting neighborhood shifts. Many original Black-owned shops have since moved away.

New vendors brought fresh energy. Danielle Boyd showcased her "Be Lovely Beauty" products, while Mamady Sidibe's "Culture | Culture" booth drew crowds with striking African art pieces.

Old-timers still recall the 1960s, when this spot buzzed with activity. Students mixed with locals at the pool hall and barbershop, creating a tight-knit community.