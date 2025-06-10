ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Belle Isle Giant Slide Open For The Summer After Delays

The iconic Giant Slide on Belle Isle is open for 2025 after a short delay to shore up some newly added safety features. The Giant Slide on Belle Isle was…

Clay Church / Lisha B

Belle Isle Giant Slide via Belle Isle Park Facebook

The iconic Giant Slide on Belle Isle is open for 2025 after a short delay to shore up some newly added safety features.

View the post on Facebook

The Giant Slide on Belle Isle was originally scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend, but the opening was delayed so safety improvements could be finished up. The slide opened last weekend to the delight of riders.

You probably remember when the slide gained national attention a few years ago when it opened, and almost immediately closed again. There were countless videos of people flying down the slide, and even a lawsuit against the park.

Since then the DNR has taken extra safety measures to make sure that riders can enjoy the giant slide without incident. Some of the new safety features include a new landing pad, and a little less wax on the slide surface, among many other changes.

If you were hesitant to check out the giant slide, don't be. The video below is from the opening this year and shows that the slide is safe and ready for you to enjoy.

belle isleGiant Slide
Clay ChurchWriter
Related Stories
Detroit Mom Booted from Zoom Court for Making PB&J Sandwich
Local NewsDetroit Mom Booted from Zoom Court for Making PB&J SandwichAlisha Brown
Professional chef sharpening knife in the kitchen (Detroiter Wins On Food Network's 'Chopped: All-American Showdown' )
Local NewsIron Chef Competition Returns for Detroit Nonprofit FundraiserAlisha Brown
Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: June 6 – June 8
Local NewsThings To Do in Detroit This Weekend: June 6 – June 8Matt Christopherson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect