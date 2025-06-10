Belle Isle Giant Slide Open For The Summer After Delays

The iconic Giant Slide on Belle Isle is open for 2025 after a short delay to shore up some newly added safety features.

The Giant Slide on Belle Isle was originally scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend, but the opening was delayed so safety improvements could be finished up. The slide opened last weekend to the delight of riders.

You probably remember when the slide gained national attention a few years ago when it opened, and almost immediately closed again. There were countless videos of people flying down the slide, and even a lawsuit against the park.

Since then the DNR has taken extra safety measures to make sure that riders can enjoy the giant slide without incident. Some of the new safety features include a new landing pad, and a little less wax on the slide surface, among many other changes.