Detroit Company Rolls Out 11-Boat Tiki Fleet for River Tours

A new tiki boat service splashed into Detroit's waterways. The boats run daily trips from Detroit's Riverside Marina and St. Clair Shores' Blossom Heath Marina until fall 2025.

"There was nothing on the Detroit river except for the Princess, which is a great entity of its own," said Nick Blaszczyk to MLive. "But that's not getting a boating experience."

The boats come in different sizes. Small ones fit six guests, mid-sized ones hold 18, and the biggest can take 30 people. Prices start at $250 for small boats and jump to $500 for larger ones.

Trips last two hours, starting at 10 a.m. and continuing until sunset. A trained captain steers each vessel. Guests pay $15 to park at the dock.

Guests bring their own snacks and drinks, with coolers ready on board. Music lovers can blast tunes or try karaoke through the boat's speakers.

The route winds past city landmarks. Boats glide by the Manoogian Mansion, past Kid Rock's former home, and around Belle Isle. Each turn shows the city's shore in a new light.

Plans are brewing for a swim-up bar at the dock. This spot would mix boat traffic with walk-in guests. "We have a couple places that are on the water in Detroit, but you can't pull up on your boat on it, or there's one you can, but it's not modern," Blaszczyk said.

Booking started early this year. Spots remain open both midweek and on weekends. The company's website handles all reservations.