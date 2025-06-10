Top 4 Highlights from the 2025 BET Awards That Broke the Internet

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Honoree Jamie Foxx accepts the Ultimate Icon Award onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

This year's BET Awards were for the millennials and millennials only! Hosted by comedic legend Kevin Hart, the 2025 BET Awards were held on June 9th, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Host Kevin Hart speaks onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The night was filled with joyous moments, heart-warming dedications, and insane talent. While there is plenty to dissect, here are the top 4 personal highlights for the night.

Jamie Foxx Receives Ultimate Icon Honor

In a deeply emotional moment, Jamie Foxx was honored with the Ultimate Icon Award, marking his immense contributions to film, music, and the Black community as a whole.

Imagine being introduced by Stevie Wonder! That is Foxx's reality. The tribute celebrated Jamie through musical tributes by Ludacris, Jennifer Hudson, Babyface, Doug E Fresh, Teddy Riley, and T-Pain! The ceremony was the perfect homage to his prolific career, especially with the tumultuous few years.

Foxx, who survived a near-fatal stroke in April 2023, spoke candidly about his "second chance" at life. He tearfully thanked his sister and his daughters, Corinne and Anelise, crediting them with saving his life, his family, and the Black community, whose support he called "a celebration of resilience."

He pledged to make the most of every opportunity ahead. With upcoming film roles and comedy tour on the horizon, Foxx is seizing the moment with renewed purpose.

Doechii's Powerful Speech on Immigration Raids

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Doechii accepts Best Female Hip Hop Artist onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Doechii is the moment and the future of hip-hop! After winning the "Best Female Hip-Hop Artist" award, the rising hip-hop star used her acceptance speech to denounce the recent immigration raids in Los Angeles and across the country. She criticized the use of military forces to stop protests and also called attention to the families actively being torn apart by ICE interventions.

With conviction, she asked, "What type of government is that, where the military is deployed against its own people?" Her words resonated deeply with the live and at-home audience, earning her a standing ovation.

Ending off, Doechii emphasized the need and importance of unity across oppressed groups - Black, Latino, and transgender people. Her moment was both a highlight of the night and a powerful reminder of art intersecting with activism.

GloRilla's Show-Stopping Tap Dance Medley

When it comes to a performance, I will be sat. GloRilla gave what needed to be given. Dressed in a striking yet sexy white tuxedo, GloRilla brought the energy to the stage with a tap-dance routine!

She performed "Let Her Cook" and her new song "Typa," which samples Keyshia Cole's 2005 hit, "Love."

This performance showed that Glo is not letting up all 2025.

106 & Park Nostalgia

As a kid, I was running home to catch 106 & Park every day. It was a full-circle moment for millennials to see the 106 & Park crew (minus Rocsi and AJ).

Besides celebrating the hosts' legacies, the ceremony was the perfect balance of nostalgia and modern flair with standout performances from Amerie, Mya, Bow Wow, Ashanti, Mariah Carey, and Keyshia Cole.