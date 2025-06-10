You can win FREE tickets to see Comedian Lil Rel at MotorCity Casino’s Sound Board!

Comedian Lil Rel Howery is coming to MotorCity Casino's Sound Board October 29th and The BOUNCE has your chance to win FREE tickets to the show!

Lil Rel is probably best known for playing Robert Carmichael in NBC's television comedy series The Carmichael Show that ran 2015-2017 and Rod Williams in the horror film Get Out in 2017.

Tickets available to the public for purchasing on June 13th at Ticketmaster.com

Keep listening to 105.1 The BOUNCE for more chances to win tickets!

Register below for your chance to win!