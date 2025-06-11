Delta Helps Detroit Lions Fans Follow Their Team

TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 15: Detroit Lions fans cheer after their 20-6 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Delta Airlines has announced expanded service for specific Detroit Lions road games so fans can follow their Lions all season.

Detroit Lions fans put the NFL on notice last year that every Lions game has the potential to become a Detroit Lions home game. Just ask the fans in Green Bay or Chicago how it feels to have a gang of Lions fans chanting, "JARED GOFF" while taking over the stadium. The Delta flights are flying out of many Michigan airports, including Detroit Metro.

Despite falling short in the playoffs last year, Lions fans have Super Bowl expectations for the upcoming season. If the Lions hope to have a shot at a championship, then they'll have to pick up some big road wins at extremely unfriendly stadiums.

That's why it's such a huge deal that Delta Airlines has announced increased services and capacity for key Detroit Lions road games. The road games that Delta is targeting are listed below.

Green Bay

Baltimore

Kansas City

Philidalphia

You can get more details and purchase your travel thru Delta. Delta has also added a special option for University of Michigan Wolverines fans to attend an early-season game in Oklahoma. Check out the complete Lions schedule announcement below.

The Lions are projected to finish the season with 10 wins according to oddsmakers. Their Super Bowl hopes will depend on how well they play on the road this year.

If you had to pick only one Lions road game to attend this season, which game would you go to?