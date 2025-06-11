Detroit Historical Society Rolls Out Three New Exhibits Highlighting Local Culture

At the Detroit Historical Museum this summer, visitors can step into a world of fresh exhibits that bring the city's past to life. Three displays now fill the halls, each telling unique stories of Wayne County's people, art, and pride.

Inside the grand Guardian Building stands the Wayne County History Project. Month by month, it will switch out items from all 43 areas until next winter. Soon, anyone with internet access can browse these tales from home when the web collection opens.

"Heroes vs. Villains: Detroit's Comic Book Story" puts local artists in the spotlight. Field Curator Billy Wall-Winkel told Click on Detroit: "We want people to know that if they are inspired to do something like this, it's not out of reach. You don't need to live in New York City. You don't need to live on the coast. You can do it right here."

The walls also hold thirty years of "Hotter Than July" memories - Detroit's Black Pride fest. Rebecca Salminen Witt from the museum points to its roots: "Black people in Detroit didn't feel included in the Pride celebrations that were happening at that time, and they needed something that felt like it was just for them."

Stop by the Wayne County area for free postcards packed with local facts. The Pride section shows how Palmer Park grew into a key meeting point for Black LGBTQ+ groups over time.