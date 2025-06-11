Eleven Metro Detroit Communities Get Top Safety Rating in Latest Study

Sidewalk view of the Big, Bright Light Show on main street Rochester Road in Downtown Rochester, Michigan with stores and businesses decorated with Holiday Christmas lights

A new Niche.com study awarded A grades to eleven Detroit suburbs based on their safety records. Rochester stands out among these towns, with its small but stable population of 12,939.

The study mixed FBI data with CDC stats and input from locals. Most areas near Detroit scored B or B- marks. Not a single town fell into D or F territory.

Three towns shine at the top: Rochester, Huntington Woods with its 6,322 people, and Bloomfield Hills, which counts 4,412 residents. Eight more spots earned A ratings: Grosse Pointe Shores, Oakland Township, Grosse Ile Township, Oxford, Romeo, South Rockwood, Clarkston, and Lake Angelus.

Local voices mattered big time - 38% of each score came straight from residents. The rest? Hard facts about crime: attacks, thefts, break-ins. Plus health issues like substance deaths, drinking problems, and gun stats.

B+ marks went to fifteen spots. Big names like Birmingham packed with 21,612 folks, Beverly Hills holding 10,507, and Northville with 31,393 made this list. Twenty-five places got straight Bs, including major spots Troy and Novi.

Sterling Heights - the biggest spot with B- status - houses 133,473 people. Canton Township and Ferndale share this grade with fifteen other places.

In the C bracket sit 32 spots. Major cities here include Livonia, Dearborn with its 107,846 residents, and Westland counting 84,155 people.

Size seems to matter. The top spots? All under 21,000 folks. Bigger cities tend to land B or C grades.