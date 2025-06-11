Joique Bell Launches Free STEAM & Sports Camp in Detroit

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 26: NFL Veteran, Joique Bell attends the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Golf Tournament presented by Tom Gores & Platinum Equity held at Detroit Golf Club at Detroit Golf Club on August 26, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Golf Classic produced by PGD Global )

Former Detroit Lions running back and Wayne State alum Joique Bell is giving back to the city in a major way this summer. From June 23 to July 29, the Joique Bell Charity Summer Enrichment Program will take place at Wayne State University, a city that shaped both his athletic and academic journey.

Targeted toward rising 6th through 9th graders, the enrichment program is entirely free. However, it is currently limited to only 200 middle school students, with organizers planning to expand based on the success of this pilot cohort.

This initiative is powered through a collaboration of organizations: Inspirational Learning, Curry Motorsports, and I Am My City.

STEAM, Sports & Mentorship

Bell's program is expected to blend core academics, hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics), and physical fitness activities.

GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 15: Joique Bell #35 of the Detroit Lions carries the football in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 15, 2015 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

As for the academic instruction, certified educators will guide students through daily lessons in math and literacy. With a STEAM emphasis, students will explore artificial intelligence, digital media, marketing, and even motorsports design tied to real-world applications.

If you thought that sports would not be involved, think again. Administered by former professional athletes, students will be apart of activities like flag football, dance sessions, and various team-building games.

Beyond The Classroom

This program is more than books and drills. Students will engage in daily leadership panels with visits from Detroit changemakers. They will attend "Power Hours," which feature daily career spotlights that offer insight into STEM industries.

Plus, students will participate in different field trips and end the program with a graduation-style closing ceremony on July 29. Each student will receive certificates, program gear, and recognition of their hard work and achievements.

Plus, parents will love that free breakfast and lunch are provided daily, and transportation assistance is available for families who need it.