Lil Baby Catches Fan Who Passed Out at Atlanta Meet-and-Greet

At State Farm Arena in Atlanta, a startling moment unfolded when a fan fainted straight into Lil Baby's arms. The incident happened after his WHAM World Tour performance on June 7.

The rapper's quick reflexes prevented a bad fall. Security guards rushed to assist as he quickly caught and steadied the unconscious fan. Within seconds, she woke up beaming; the whole scene was caught on video and spread across social media.

When The Neighbourhood Talk posted the video on Instagram, fans were hollering in the comments. "Girl...we are not in the 80's...that man is not Michael Jackson...stand up, and shake his hand," one fan commented on the viral video. "He made sure to lay her down nicely and gtf," another wrote, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

The tour supports his fourth album, WHAM, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in January. It started on June 3 in Houston, and the Atlanta show marked a key stop on the WHAM World Tour because he was back in his hometown.

The North American leg stretches until July 1, with its final show at LA's Intuit Dome. While NLE Choppa, Rob49, and Loe Shimmy took the stage as opening acts, BigXthaPlug had to drop out due to a foot injury.

The show will continue through Europe and the UK as fall starts. Later, fans in Australia and New Zealand will get their turn when the shows reach those regions in October. Next up stateside: Miami's Kaseya Center, followed by Nashville, Brooklyn, and Chicago.

This wasn't the only buzz-worthy moment on the tour. Two nights earlier in Dallas, opener Rob49 playfully tried to drape his chain on the star mid-show. That night, NBA player James Harden also made an appearance and watched Lil Baby perform from his VIP spot.