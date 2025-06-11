Lil Wayne’s New Album Brings Surprising Team-ups with Bono, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Still Faces Criticism

Lil Wayne just shook up the music world with his latest drop, Tha Carter VI, and it's full of surprises. The album features several collaborations with top stars like U2's Bono and Lin-Manuel Miranda, the voice behind "Hamilton." Twenty years after the Tha Cater series started, Wayne still knows how to keep us on our toes.

The record takes a sharp left turn with its Weezer flip. Wayne puts his spin on "Island in the Sun," turning it into "Island Holiday." It's not his first rock crossover - back in 2009, he and Rivers Cuomo made waves with "Can't Stop Partying."

One song in the album critics can't stop talking about is "Peanuts 2 N Elephant," a track that pairs Wayne with Lin-Manuel Miranda. USA Today didn't hold back at all, stating: "Miranda's 'Hamilton' and 'In the Heights' remain great, of course, but what the heck is this garbage? Is this a parody? Only two great artists could put their heads together and create something this bad unintentionally."

The guest list for Tha Carter VI reads like a music festival lineup. Hip-hop meets country as 2 Chainz and Big Sean share space with Jelly Roll. Machine Gun Kelly also adds some punk flair to the mix. Even Wayne's kids, Kameron Carter and Lil Novi, step up to the mic.

Wyclef Jean brings Caribbean heat while BigXThaPlug and Mannie Fresh add their touches. Lil Wayne also flips some old school classics to meet trending sounds with fresh takes on LL Cool J's "Rock The Bells" and NORE's "Banned From TV."