Plan Ahead: I-75 Construction May Impact Travel to Pine Knob This Summer
Concertgoers heading to Pine Knob Music Theatre this summer should expect delays due to ongoing construction along I-75. With traffic reduced to two lanes between Sashabaw Road and Dixie Highway,…
Concertgoers heading to Pine Knob Music Theatre this summer should expect delays due to ongoing construction along I-75. With traffic reduced to two lanes between Sashabaw Road and Dixie Highway, guests are encouraged to plan their trips early and allow extra time.
The season kicks off Wednesday, June 11 with Grammy®-nominated artist Halsey, bringing her “For My Last Trick” tour to the iconic outdoor venue, joined by special guests Royel Otis and Sir Chloe.
To help ease congestion, attendees are encouraged to carpool, arrive early, and check Michigan.gov/mdot for real-time construction updates.
Event Details – Wednesday, June 11:
- Parking Lot Opens: 3:30 PM
- Doors Open: 5:30 PM
- Show Starts: 7:00 PM
Let’s make the most of summer concerts—just give yourself a little extra time to get there!