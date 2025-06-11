ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Plan Ahead: I-75 Construction May Impact Travel to Pine Knob This Summer

Concertgoers heading to Pine Knob Music Theatre this summer should expect delays due to ongoing construction along I-75. With traffic reduced to two lanes between Sashabaw Road and Dixie Highway,…

Matt Christopherson
Image of Pine Knob Music Theatre.

Image via Meltdown

Meltdown

Concertgoers heading to Pine Knob Music Theatre this summer should expect delays due to ongoing construction along I-75. With traffic reduced to two lanes between Sashabaw Road and Dixie Highway, guests are encouraged to plan their trips early and allow extra time.

The season kicks off Wednesday, June 11 with Grammy®-nominated artist Halsey, bringing her “For My Last Trick” tour to the iconic outdoor venue, joined by special guests Royel Otis and Sir Chloe.

To help ease congestion, attendees are encouraged to carpool, arrive early, and check Michigan.gov/mdot for real-time construction updates.

Event Details – Wednesday, June 11:

  • Parking Lot Opens: 3:30 PM
  • Doors Open: 5:30 PM
  • Show Starts: 7:00 PM

Let’s make the most of summer concerts—just give yourself a little extra time to get there!

Pine Knob
Matt ChristophersonEditor
Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.
Related Stories
Tiff Massey Reflects on ‘7 Mile + Livernois’ Exhibition at DIA
Local NewsTiff Massey Reflects on ‘7 Mile + Livernois’ Exhibition at DIAMichael Vyskocil
Food Pantry Co-Founder Guided by Faith, Feeding Others
Local NewsFood Pantry Co-Founder Guided by Faith, Feeding OthersMichael Vyskocil
The Henry Ford, Detroit Zoo Among 20 Museums, Cultural Centers Receiving $9M in State Grant Funds
Local NewsThe Henry Ford, Detroit Zoo Among 20 Museums, Cultural Centers Receiving $9M in State Grant FundsMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect