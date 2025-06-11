Tiff Massey Reflects on ‘7 Mile + Livernois’ Exhibition at DIA

OAS (Organization of American States) Building is the headquarter of OAS in Washington DC, USA.

Tiff Massey turned the spotlight on Detroit through her exhibition at the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) called "7 Mile + Livernois."

According to a Detroit News report, a quarter of a million people viewed the 10-exhibit collection, which consisted of a row of 11 huge steel hair ballies bolted to a wall, a large chain necklace that wove its way across the room, and hoop earrings so large that people could walk through them.

Massey, the first Black woman to receive a Master of Fine Arts in metalsmithing from the Cranbrook Academy of Art, is the youngest artist to secure a solo exhibition at the DIA. With her blowtorch in hand, Massey defines a legacy of Detroit art that's authentic and personal.

"I've acted like nobody was paying attention this entire time, and I made sure that I was trying to outdo myself, my last accomplishment," she said. "I am who I'm in competition with."

Named after her Detroit hometown neighborhood, "7 Mile + Livernois" in the DIA's north wing opened in May 2024 and occupied three rooms. Works in the collection were inspired by Massey's experience as a native Detroiter, one who grew up during the 1980s and 1990s. Massey said she was inspired by hip-hop culture, African diaspora, and modern issues of race and pop culture.

Katie Pfohl, the DIA's associate curator of contemporary art, said the DIA hoped that by inviting Massey to install a year-long solo exhibition like "7 Mile + Livernois" the city and its people would feel seen and appreciated.