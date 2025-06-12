Weekend Concierge: 5+ Can’t-Miss Things to Do in Metro Detroit

Metro Detroit is always filled with plenty of things to do and places to visit. Every Thursday, Lisha B and Clay will be your Weekend Concierges to help provide the perfect weekend for you.

Detroit Tigers Black in Baseball Weekend

June 13-15, 2025

The Detroit Tigers are hosting "Black in Baseball Weekend" as they host the Cincinnati Reds. The weekend celebrates and honors the contributions of Black baseball players to baseball history and Tigers history.

On Friday, there will be a free block party starting at 4:30 pm – featuring a Wayne State University Divine 9 step show at 5:30 p.m., food trucks, a Black-owned business market, and more. Plus, it is also a Hip Hop Friday Night Party in the Park, featuring a post-game concert by Ludacris. There are still limited VIP field passes available – fans can get theirs at Tigers.com/Ludacris. With Tee Grizzley throwing out the first pitch, this set up for a perfect day.

Detroit Tigers

The fun continues on Saturday, the Tigers will celebrate and honor Black trailblazers in baseball history and former Negro Leagues players and the Detroit Stars. It’s our 29th annual Negro Leagues Tribute Game. If you are one of the first 15,000 fans, you will enter a special edition Detroit Stars jersey giveaway. Fans will hear from Negro Leagues players during a pregame Q&A at the Comerica Big Cat Court, then enjoy a curated mini concourse museum under the Comerica Landing and photo ops throughout the ballpark.

To round out the weekend, on Sunday, the Tigers are hosting a special Chevy Sunday Kids Day. The team will be hosting and recognizing high school athletes from the Black Baseball Motor City Classic. The two MVPs from the tournament will throw out the first pitch.

For more information, visit the MLB website.

Livonia's 75th Birthday Party

June 13, 2025

You can celebrate Livonia's 75th birthday on Friday, June 13th, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Livonia City Hall! While you party on the lawn, there will be a police therapy dog, giant lawn games, an inflatable obstacle course, putt-putt, cornhole, a fire truck, ice cream, and more!

It is a completely free event for all! You can RSVP through their Facebook event page.

Hamtramck Eid Festival 2025

June 12-15, 2025

It is a celebration for those who observe the end of Ramadan! Get ready for 4 days of non-stop fun at the Hamtramck Eid Festival 2025!

With rides, games, delicious food, bazaar shopping & a special private section for ladies, there is something for the entire family!

Make memories that last a lifetime at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck

If you have any questions, email hamtramckeidfestival@gmail.com.

Ann Arbor Summer Festival: Top of the Park

June 13 - 29, 2025

Get outside this weekend in Ann Arbor!

All of the fun takes place at Top of the Park, located along a beautiful campus green on Ingalls Mall, and offers admission-free concerts, Movies by Moonlight, open-air street spectacles, culinary treats, and unique family attractions.

For the full calendar of events, including past this weekend, visit Top of The Park's website.

Motor Muster

June 14-15, 2025

Just in time for Father's Day weekend, Motor Muster is happening in Greenfield Village. You can enjoy one of the country's most exciting historic vehicle shows, transporting you to the golden eras of car culture all weekend long.

Hundreds of car owners are showing off how they are preserving and restoring these living connections to the past. From luxury vehicles to muscle cars, there is something for everyone to see.

For more details, visit Motor Muster's website.