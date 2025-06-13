9 ‘Arts Alleys’ to Debut Throughout Detroit in June

The City of Detroit announced murals for 15 new locations across the city. The City Walls campaign is intended to create a sense of community and reduce blight across the city.

Members of the public will soon be able to view the artwork of approximately four dozen emerging and experienced artists across Detroit.

The City of Detroit's Office of Arts, Culture, and Entrepreneurship is opening nine "Arts Alleys" in city neighborhoods beginning this month. The effort is part of a larger project to foster vibrant community spaces and highlight the work of local artists.

The following locations have been designated as Arts Alleys in the city:

The Bagley Arts Alley, 2631 Bagley St.

The Bailey Park Arts Alley, 2701 Elmwood St.

The Burrell Trail Arts Alley, 7601 Harper Ave.

The Grand River Arts Alley, 6559 Grand River Ave.

The North End Arts Alley, 9400 Oakland Ave.

The Old Redford Arts Alley, 17330 Lahser Road

The Passage to Wellbeing Alley, 14600 Korte St.

The Snowden-Hartwell Arts Alley, 17129 Snowden St.

The Yellow Brick Road Arts Alley, 14208 E. Jefferson Ave.