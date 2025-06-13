94-Acre Veterans Recreation Center Coming to Hamburg Township

A new 94-acre outdoor site for veterans will open in Hamburg Township, Michigan, this summer. Military families can use all activities and programs at no cost.

The site, Freedom River, sits on Winans Lake Road. It stretches half a mile along the Huron River and 1,200 feet by Gill Lake. Sports areas include four pickleball courts, two basketball courts, two sand volleyball spaces, plus fields for softball and soccer.

Construction started on June 20, 2023. Workers turned bare land into an accessible space with special kayak launches for wheelchairs, paths for walking, and spots to put boats in the water. An old farmhouse from 1858 got fixed up too, now it's where people can meet.

Next up: a Wellness Center with river views. State Rep. Jennifer Conlin wants $3 million in funds by 2026. Veterans will find mental health support, ways to stop suicide, and activities to help them heal.

The place will offer different ways to feel better: cooking classes, talk sessions, light treatments, music sessions, and hands-on care like massage and acupuncture. These options might help cut down on pills for stress, worry, and pain.

Staff watch the grounds closely. Day activities start in late summer. By next year, spots for RVs and tents will be ready.

Veterans pitch in to run things: it's all volunteer work. This Saturday, anyone can visit during the third H.E.R.O Freedom Run. Pick between a quick one-mile run or a longer 5K on the trail.