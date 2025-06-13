Allen Park’s Moro’s Restaurant Shuts Down After 45 Years

After 45 years of serving Italian dishes, Moro's Dining in Allen Park, Michigan, has closed its kitchen for the last time. Their final message played on the answering machine, thanking guests who made the place special.

"I am over 70 years old. It's about time to throw the towel in," said owner Thomas Moro to the Detroit Free Press.

The spot earned its place among Metro Detroit's top 10 picks by Zagat in 2012. Diners returned repeatedly for the shrimp scampi and veal dishes that made the menu shine.

Moro started washing dishes and clearing tables at Mario's in Detroit's Midtown in the late 1960s. His time in the U.S. Navy took him to Italy twice, where he learned the secrets of Italian cooking straight from the source.

To achieve his dream, Moro worked three jobs: cooking lunches at the Fisher Building, spending nights at Tam O'Shanter Club, and running weekend catering. Every penny went toward opening his place.

White tablecloths and tuxedo-clad staff set the mood. Guests watched as their salads came together right at the table. The sweet finish? Three different desserts were lit on fire and served over ice cream.

"It was a small place and had a family feel, and the food was great," said Bob Morgan to Deadline Detroit.

The kitchen mixed Italian comfort with Greek and Hungarian touches. Hot bowls of homemade cannelloni and minestrone kept guests coming back, and fresh fruit and nuts-in-the-shell wrapped up each meal.