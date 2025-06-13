ContestsEvents
Dearborn Restaurant Breaks World Record With 1,825 Agave Spirits

M Cantina in Dearborn set a world mark this week. Their collection of 1,825 agave spirits now stands as the largest anywhere. Not just in America, but worldwide. They smashed…

Tequila shot or mezcal shot with salt on edge of glass and slice of lime on sand and blurred agave cactus at the background.

M Cantina in Dearborn set a world mark this week. Their collection of 1,825 agave spirits now stands as the largest anywhere. Not just in America, but worldwide.

They smashed the old record set by New Jersey's Meximodo, which had 1,033 bottles. Guinness judge Chloe McCarthy spent hours checking each spirit. "Of the 1,825 bottles, they're all the most high quality and authentic in nature," she told The Detroit News.

The mind behind this achievement is Junior Merino. Known as "the Liquid Chef," he built this collection bottle by bottle. "Achieving this record is an honor," Merino stated. "And it inspires us to continue exploring and celebrating Mexico's spirit culture while showing Americans that Mexican food and drink isn't cheap — and matches any other storied tradition worldwide."

The spirits range from tequilas to mezcals, with raicillas, bacanoras, and sotols mixed in. Merino picked each bottle himself, often from small producers across Mexico.

At the certification event stood Giovanni Alcala from Mexico's Jalisco state. He spoke to Click on Detroit: "Jalisco makes most of the world's tequila. I'm here because Junior's work lifts up our Mexican community."

The venue splits its bars across two levels. Wine rests in a hidden dining space. Upstairs, guests find rare whiskey, bourbon, Scotch, and Cognac collections.

Mexico's government picked Merino as their Official Ambassador of Gastronomy & Tourism & Promoter of All Mexican Beverages. His spot also stands out for bringing Mexican wines to Michigan - a first for any chef in the state.

Find M Cantina at 13214 Michigan Ave., Dearborn. Doors open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays and Saturday. Sundays run shorter: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

