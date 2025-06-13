Detroit Launches New Hip-Hop Festival at Hart Plaza for Juneteenth 2025

A major music celebration hits Detroit's Hart Plaza next June 19th. Starting at 6 p.m., the stage will light up with performances by Icewear Vezzo, Sada Baby, and Babyface Ray, among others.

"We're doing this event because Detroit does deserve the platform," said festival organizer Chanel Domonique to Metro Times. "We see a Movement [Festival] come to town, we see all of these other festivals come to town, but we have an urban market here that really highlights urban culture, Black culture, hip-hop culture."

At noon, the free block party kicks off. The sounds of afrobeats will fill the air as DJs Cookie, Blakito, and Yungo take control of the turntables. The crowd can join jit dance classes, browse local shops, play outdoor games, and win prizes. Artists Ain't Afraid, Bruiser Wolf, and Drey Skonie will perform live sets.

When night falls, the main stage will showcase Detroit's finest. Peezy, Baby Money, and Payroll lead the bill. Veeve, 2100 Bagz, Pretty Brayah, DBCO, and 1UpTee round out the lineup. More acts include Ghetto Baby Boom, Babyfxce E, Krispylife Kidd, Snap Dogg, Allstar JR, 22 Da Boat, GT, Samuel Shabazz, and Cash Kidd.

Hart Plaza stays busy through summer. Movement fills May with electronic beats. African World brings global sounds in July. August sizzles with Ribs and R&B, while jazz takes over in September.

The block party gets support from AfroFuture festival. This worldwide celebration of African music makes its first U.S. stop in Detroit this August, setting up at the old Brewster-Douglass site.

Detroit vs. Everybody joins Stock Platinum Professionals and Financial Partners to back the show. They've teamed up with city police, fire crews, and council members to set plans in motion.

Domonique made her goals clear: "It is my goal to make sure we highlight our artists in the same manner, in the same light, with the same type of respect."