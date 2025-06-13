Detroit Rapper Lands Spot as ‘Jeopardy’ Answer, Creates Fan Favorites for Sports Teams

CULVER CITY, CA – APRIL 17: A general view on the set of the “Jeopardy!” Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

When GMAC Cash's music hit the "Jeopardy" stage, it marked a wild turn for the Detroit artist. His track about Michigan's governor caught national attention.

"My phone was blowing up in my pocket, I'm like, 'Why is my phone blowing up?'" said Allen to Fox 2 Detroit. "I go to my phone and everybody is tagging me in the Jeopardy, sending me it on TV, and I said, wow, that's crazy, that's amazing for real."

The game show threw up this clue: "She embraced the nickname 'Big Gretch' given to her by Detroit rapper GMAC Cash." A quick-thinking player shot back with "Who is Whitmer."

Music first sparked for him at his grandmother's place on Detroit's East Side. Now he turns city quirks into catchy beats: from bumpy roads to wild rides down Belle Isle's slide.

His sports beats caught fire fast. What started with the Lions spread like wildfire through Detroit's sports scene.

"I did Lions and the fans started rocking with it, the Lions started rocking with it, the Tigers fans inboxed me, 'We need one,'" Allen said. "Then the Tigers wanted to get in, then the Pistons fans, Red Wings fans."

Jimmy Kimmel's show picked up his Giant Slide song, blasting it coast to coast. The tune celebrated Belle Isle's famous attraction coming back to life.