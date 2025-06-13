Detroit Youth Horse Camp Could Receive $2.5M from 2026 Budget

Warm toned portrait of female veterinarian taking care of horse in stables and smiling

A Michigan lawmaker who asked taxpayers to support a $2.5 million spending proposal to fund a horse education center in Detroit has resigned her post from the organization behind the center.

Rep. Helena Scott, D-Detroit, requested the funds from the 2026 state budget for Detroit Horse Power, a nonprofit youth program. She resigned from the organization's board to avoid a conflict of interest, according to a Michigan Capitol Confidential report.

Scott's request is one of hundreds submitted by House members, which have totaled $4 billion so far.

Scott's legislative request stated, “This legislatively directed spending item will provide the necessary resources to complete construction of an urban equestrian education center where Detroit Horse Power has partnered with Detroit Public Schools Community District to expand proven skill-building programming for under-resourced youth. As a result, thousands of students who ordinarily would not be able to access the benefits of horses will be able to learn and grow through partnering with these amazing animals each year.”

The facility would be constructed on a 14-acre parcel of vacant land in the city.

According to a federal filing made available through GuideStar, Detroit Horse Power's mission is to teach enduring skills to the city's most vulnerable in the community by using horses and vacant land. The organization received its 501(c)3 nonprofit status in 2015.

The Michigan Capitol Confidential reported that in 2023, the organization received $3.6 million in contributions and $2.1 million in contributions in 2022, according to its federal Form 990 filings.

Detroit Horse Power also stated that the “value of services or facilities furnished by a governmental unit to the organization without charge” was $1.95 million in 2021 and $3.6 million in 2022.