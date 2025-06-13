‘Gilmore Girls’ Fans to Unite for Three-Day Event in Brighton This Fall

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Actors Kelly Bishop, Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham attend the premiere of Netflix’s “Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life” at the Regency Bruin Theatre on November 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

A local tribute to the fan-favorite "Gilmore Girls" has become a national attraction. The Destination Stars Hollow event will return for a second year this September in downtown Brighton.

During the event, downtown Brighton will be transformed into a setting befitting of the "Gilmore Girls," with various businesses assuming identities inspired by the show. Decorations and unique experiences will combine for a dynamic event that fans will appreciate.

This year's festival will be held across three days. Events begin on Friday, Sept. 19, with a $150 VIP shopping experience. The free public festivities will run from Saturday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 21, and feature Stars Hollow-inspired food, photo opportunities, and shopping.

A $150 VIP package will give guests early access to shopping and a themed tote bag with items such as a Stars Hollow umbrella, tumbler, eye mask, sticker sheet, and other merchandise inspired by the TV show. The event will also include access to special events and Friday night dinner reservations.

Speaking to the Detroit Free Press, Kathleen London, who co-founded Destination Stars Hollow with Laura Boote, said, “Last year was such a surprise success. The event itself came out of the desire to draw a spotlight on small businesses and main streets that have suffered over the past few years and struggled to stay relevant.”

Boote and London, Brighton residents and super fans of the show, said they originally intended to have a one-day celebration spotlighting Brighton's Main Street business community. But the response for the event overwhelmed them. Attendees arrived in Brighton from across Michigan and as far as Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, and New York.