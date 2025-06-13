LIV Golf Team Championship Coming to Michigan’s Saint John’s for Three-Day Tournament

DORAL, FLORIDA – APRIL 06: General view during Day Three of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 06, 2025 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)

Pro golf's newest team showdown hits The Cardinal at Saint John's in Plymouth, Michigan, this August. The three-day battle runs from the 22nd through the 24th, with tickets now up for grabs.

Players will duke it out through an intense mix of formats. Ten teams start Friday's matches, while three top-ranked squads wait in the wings. The action unfolds through singles and two-player contests that keep fans guessing.

Each Friday match pits teams against each other in a must-win situation. Two singles players square off, plus one two-person team match. Winners need to take two matches to stay alive and fight another day. The next round brings fresh challenges as victors face the rested top seeds.

Want to catch the action? Pick your spot. Basic passes start cheap: $44.81 for day one. Prices shift up to $55.11 for Saturday's battles, then ease to $49.69 for the final day. Big spenders can snag Fanstand spots at $194.67, $225.57, and $210.12 daily.

Middle-ground tickets pack extra perks. These Grounds Plus passes unlock bonus viewing spots. Day one costs $102.49, Saturday jumps to $116.91, and Sunday's finale runs $111.76.

Good news for families: kids under 12 walk in free with a ticket-holding adult. The same goes for those who serve or have served in uniform.

Sunday brings the big shift. Teams switch to straight-up stroke play, with groups set by their earlier results. It's a sprint to the finish as players chase both team and personal glory.