New IMAX Installation Coming to Troy’s MJR Theatres Later This Summer

MJR Theatres is bringing an IMAX screen to its Troy location. The installation will be the company's second IMAX screen in the Metro Detroit area. MJR Southgate debuted its IMAX screen in its premium large format in November 2023.

The IMAX screen is currently under construction in MJR Troy's largest auditorium, Theater 8, located off the lobby and across from the bar area. The screen itself, the largest laser IMAX screen in the state, is anticipated to open this summer.

According to The Detroit News, the auditorium, which will seat approximately 300 people, will undergo a complete remodel and feature luxury reclining chairs and 4K Laser projections. Some rows will have VIP seats, which will bear coat hooks, heated reclining chairs, a privacy enclosure, side tables, and storage areas.

Additional IMAX screens in Metro Detroit include the AMC Forum 30 in Sterling Heights, the AMC Livonia, Cinemark Ann Arbor 20 in Ypsilanti, the AMC Star Great Lakes 25 in Auburn Hills, and the Chrysler IMAX Dome at the Michigan Science Center in Detroit.