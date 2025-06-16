Doechii Hints at YouTube Series Return After Historic GRAMMY Victory

After winning the 2025 GRAMMY for Best Rap Album, Doechii made history as the third female artist to claim this prize. The Tampa-born musician won for Alligator Bites Never Heal, a mixtape that shook up the industry.

"Alligator Bites Never Heal will be a year old in like 2 months yall... time really flew by. Who woulda thought the Swamp Sessions would've got me this far, maybe it's time to bring em back idkkk," she wrote on her Instagram, as reported by Hot New Hip Hop.

Only two other female powerhouses — Lauryn Hill and Cardi B — have won this award. The Grammy added to her shelf next to a BET Award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist this year. Her rise has been swift and striking.

If you didn't know, on YouTube, she started the Swamp Sessions Series with a simple rule: make music in 60 minutes flat. These quick-fire creative bursts produced hits like "BULLFROG," "CATFISH," and "BOOM BAP." Each track later found its way onto her winning mixtape.

While unboxing her GRAMMY trophy in the Instagram clip, Doechii said, "Wow, what an accomplishment. I want to cry, but I'm not going to. This is amazing."

She shared the unboxing moment in a fresh video this week. Her award-winning mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, turns one year old this August, and we just might be seeing more of her Swamp Session Series on YouTube.