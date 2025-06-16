Faygo Super Pop Ice Cream Float
Faygo
The Faygo Super Pop Ice Cream Float is like summer in a glass! Craving something fun, fizzy, and totally nostalgic? Try this easy treat:
Ingredients
- 2 scoops vanilla ice cream
- 1 can Faygo Super Pop (chilled!)
- Optional: whipped cream, maraschino cherry, rainbow sprinkles
How to Make It
- Scoop that ice cream into a tall glass
- Twist it up: Swap vanilla for cherry, cream, or even cotton candy ice cream!
- Slowly pour your chilled Faygo Super Pop on top—watch it fizz!
- Top it off with whipped cream, a cherry, and sprinkles for that retro soda shop feel
- Serve with a long spoon and straw...and enjoy every sip!