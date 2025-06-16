ContestsEvents
Faygo Super Pop Ice Cream Float

The Faygo Super Pop Ice Cream Float is like summer in a glass! Craving something fun, fizzy, and totally nostalgic? Try this easy treat:

The Faygo Super Pop Ice Cream Float is like summer in a glass! Craving something fun, fizzy, and totally nostalgic? Try this easy treat:

Ingredients

  • 2 scoops vanilla ice cream
  • 1 can Faygo Super Pop (chilled!)
  • Optional: whipped cream, maraschino cherry, rainbow sprinkles

How to Make It

  1. Scoop that ice cream into a tall glass
    • Twist it up: Swap vanilla for cherry, cream, or even cotton candy ice cream!
  2. Slowly pour your chilled Faygo Super Pop on top—watch it fizz!
  3. Top it off with whipped cream, a cherry, and sprinkles for that retro soda shop feel
  4. Serve with a long spoon and straw...and enjoy every sip!
