Ypsilanti Pastor Earns $100K Grant On Kelly Clarkson Show

Anna Taylor-McCants, a pastor in metro Detroit, just received a $100K grant for her work with FedUp Ministries.

FedUp Ministries has been helping people in Metro Detroit deal with food insecurity for almost five years. They were recently nominated to receive the $110K grant through the Pilot Pen G2 Overachievers award, which recognizes individuals making a difference in their communities. Anna was the latest recipient and was honored to receive the award on the Kelly Clarkson show last week.

Anna explained that the money will be primarily used towards establishing a more permanent hub for the FedUp Ministries operations. Until recently they operated strictly out of a food truck, traveling to different locations to help those in need. They don't just operate a food truck though, they also have a mobile shower and laundry trailer. The goal is to be a one stop aid stop that can come to the people that need it the most. Check out a little more in their video below.

FedUp Ministries recently held their "Backyard BBQ" fundraiser event, but you can still help. There is a donation portal on their site, and they are always looking for volunteers. Check out the video below to find out about all of the ways you can help.