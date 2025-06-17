Detroit Offers New Same Day Paratransit Option

GUTTENBERG, NJ – APRIL 05: An empty New Jersey Transit bus is seen on the street in Guttenberg due to the local government urging citizens to travel for only essential business, preferably staying at home, and modified levels of bus service during the coronavirus pandemic on April 05, 2020 in Guttenberg, New Jersey. Coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread to countries throughout the world, claiming nearly 70,000 lives and infecting nearly 1.3 million people. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Detroiters with disabilities have a new same-day option for public transportation thanks to DDOT Now.

DDOT has launched a new same-day paratransit service called DDOT Now, allowing Detroit residents with disabilities to schedule rides the day before or up to an hour in advance. The service operates between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, with a fare of $2.50 per ride. The program aims to provide more flexibility and convenience for riders, supported by federal and local funding.

Who is Eligible for DDOT Now?

According to an informational PDF released by DDOT the guidelines are pretty clear.

Eligibility for DDOT Paratransit is based on an individual’s functional inability to independently board, ride, and/or disembark from an accessible fixed route bus.

The service is meant to be used by those who need help and not just anyone who finds it uncomfortable to ride the bus. The statement clarifies that eligibility is based on physical limitations, not a doctor's diagnosis.

How To Sign Up For DDOT Now

DDOT Now is a same-day service, but you must be registered to use it. If you are not currently registered, you can fill out an application to join DDOT Now here.