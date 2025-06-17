Detroit Offers New Same Day Paratransit Option
Detroiters with disabilities have a new same-day option for public transportation thanks to DDOT Now.
DDOT has launched a new same-day paratransit service called DDOT Now, allowing Detroit residents with disabilities to schedule rides the day before or up to an hour in advance. The service operates between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, with a fare of $2.50 per ride. The program aims to provide more flexibility and convenience for riders, supported by federal and local funding.
Who is Eligible for DDOT Now?
According to an informational PDF released by DDOT the guidelines are pretty clear.
Eligibility for DDOT Paratransit is based on an individual’s functional inability to independently board, ride, and/or disembark from an accessible fixed route bus.
The service is meant to be used by those who need help and not just anyone who finds it uncomfortable to ride the bus. The statement clarifies that eligibility is based on physical limitations, not a doctor's diagnosis.
How To Sign Up For DDOT Now
DDOT Now is a same-day service, but you must be registered to use it. If you are not currently registered, you can fill out an application to join DDOT Now here.
Trips via DDOT Now can be booked as quickly as one hour in advance. Riders can call 313-570-6845 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The service area and fare of $2.50 is the same as those for DDOT’s standard paratransit service. DDOT Now trips and availability are limited.