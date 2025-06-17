From Classroom to Crown: How Hannah Palmer Became Miss Michigan 2025

She is beauty. She is grace. But, she is also so much more!

In a moment she describes as "surreal," the 24-year-old third-grade teacher and mental health advocate Hannah Palmer has officially been crowned Miss Michigan 2025. Plus, she is quickly becoming a beacon of inspiration across the Mitten State.

Miss Palmer To Miss Michigan

Known as Miss Palmer to her students at an Ann Arbor elementary school, the newly crowned titleholder strives to show the world that you do not have to choose just one path to make a difference. You can do it all.

According to MLive, she is making a difference one student at a time. Many of her students were seated in the audience to cheer for Palmer, also Miss Spirit of the State.

As a teacher, nonprofit founder, and now a statewide titleholder, Palmer is blending her passion, heart, and purpose to uplift the next generation.

Miss Michigan 2025 via Facebook

Outside of the classroom and off the pageant stage, Hannah Palmer is the founder and CEO of The Sunflower Project. This nonprofit organization is dedicated to promoting mental health education, advocacy, and awareness. Her organization offers practical tools and resources to help people support their loved ones navigate through mental health challenges. It is a mission that she says was born from her personal experience and a desire to break the stigma surrounding mental health.

Now, with her sights set on the Miss America 2025 competition, Palmer is bringing her Michigan pride and message of resilience to the national stage. Her journey is a reminder to me (and hopefully you, too) that success is not linear, and that true impact comes from being authentic, compassionate, and standing bold in your purpose.

So, whether you call her Miss Michigan, Miss Palmer, or simply Hannah, one thing is for sure: She's what's good, Detroit.