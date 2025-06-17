This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 17
June 17 is an extraordinary date in hip-hop and R&B for many reasons. This day has seen iconic moments that continue to influence the music world. One artist commemorating their birthday on this date…
June 17 is an extraordinary date in hip-hop and R&B for many reasons. This day has seen iconic moments that continue to influence the music world. One artist commemorating their birthday on this date is the American rapper Kendrick Lamar, who was born in 1987. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time and was the first hip-hop artist to win a Pulitzer Prize in Music, an honor he received in 2018. His sophomore album, good kid, m.A.A.d city, released in 2012, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned the rap phenom a whopping seven nominations at the 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Several genre-defining hip-hop and R&B singles and albums were released on this day:
- 1997: Legendary American rapper Coolio dropped the song “C U When You Get There” as the lead single from his third album, My Soul. The track, featuring the singer 40 Thevz, reached No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 6 on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart.
- 2016: American rapper The Game dropped the soundtrack album, Streets of Compton, for his show of the same title, which aired on A&E. The album reached No. 25 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2022: Canadian rap superstar Drake surprise-released his seventh album, Honestly, Nevermind. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
June 17 has been the backdrop to various culture-shaping moments in hip-hop and R&B:
- 2000: American R&B singer Aaliyah's “Try Again,” released for the soundtrack to the 2000 action film Romeo Must Die, jumped from No. 6 to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It became the first song in history to top the chart based on airplay alone.
- 2008: American rapper Lil Wayne's acclaimed sixth album, Tha Carter III, sold over a million copies in its first week. The album was the first to achieve that milestone since 50 Cent's The Massacre, which exceeded one million copies in sales in its opening week in March 2005.
Industry Changes and Challenges
June 17 has also been the backdrop to several tragic events in hip-hop and R&B:
- 2016: American rapper and singer Attrell Cordes, known by the stage name Prince Be, died from kidney disease at the age of 46. He is best remembered as the frontman of the hip-hop and R&B duo P.M. Dawn, which he formed with his brother DJ Minutemix. The group's debut album, Of the Heart, of the Soul and of the Cross: The Utopian Experience, released in August 1991, peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard 200 and No. 29 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2023: American rapper Big Pokey collapsed on stage while performing at a Texas club. Following the incident, the beloved Houston rapper was rushed to the hospital, where he passed away a few hours later.
June 17 is not just any ordinary date in hip-hop and R&B. This day has seen everything from the release of charting singles and albums to the passing of respected MCs. It's no surprise that it remains a nostalgic date for many fans of these genres.