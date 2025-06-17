This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 17

June 17 is an extraordinary date in hip-hop and R&B for many reasons. This day has seen iconic moments that continue to influence the music world. One artist commemorating their birthday on this date is the American rapper Kendrick Lamar, who was born in 1987. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time and was the first hip-hop artist to win a Pulitzer Prize in Music, an honor he received in 2018. His sophomore album, good kid, m.A.A.d city, released in 2012, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned the rap phenom a whopping seven nominations at the 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards.