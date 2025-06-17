Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to CoComelon: Sing-Along LIVE at the Fox Theatre!

Get ready, Detroit families—105.1 The BOUNCE is giving you the chance to make unforgettable memories with the little ones! We're giving away five 4-packs of tickets to CoComelon: Sing-Along LIVE at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, October 12th—and all you have to do is enter your info and click “submit” on 1051thebounce.com.
This is more than just a show—it’s a chance to watch your child light up with joy. Join JJ, Ms. Appleberry, Cody, Nina, and Cece for a musical adventure in the Melon Patch that brings all the magic of CoComelon to the big stage. This interactive live performance is packed with sing-along favorites like “Wheels on the Bus,” “Animal Dance,” and “If You’re Happy and You Know It.” You’ll laugh, sing, and dance right along with your kids—and maybe even shed a tear or two watching them experience their favorite characters live for the very first time.
The best part? You’re not just getting a pair—you’re getting four tickets, so you can bring the whole crew. Whether it’s a family outing, a birthday surprise, or a special first show, this is your opportunity to share a truly magical experience with your child.
Five lucky winners will each receive a 4-pack of tickets, so don’t wait to enter. The Fox Theatre will be filled with music, laughter, and wide-eyed wonder—and your family could be part of it.
🎟️ Register To Win Below
🎉 CoComelon: Sing-Along LIVE at the Fox Theatre
📅 Saturday, October 12, 2025
📍 Fox Theatre – Detroit
It’s going to be an afternoon your kids will never forget—and neither will you. Enter now and get ready to sing, dance, and smile together!
Contest details: For this contest, enter online at 1051thebounce.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Tuesday June 17, 2025 and 11:00Pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Friday September 26, 2025. 105.1 The BOUNCE will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday September 29, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 105.1 The BOUNCE. BOUNCE's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here: Bounce Master Rules - 105.1 The Bounce