Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to CoComelon: Sing-Along LIVE at the Fox Theatre!

Get ready, Detroit families—105.1 The BOUNCE is giving you the chance to make unforgettable memories with the little ones! We're giving away five 4-packs of tickets to CoComelon: Sing-Along LIVE at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, October 12th—and all you have to do is enter your info and click “submit” on 1051thebounce.com.

This is more than just a show—it’s a chance to watch your child light up with joy. Join JJ, Ms. Appleberry, Cody, Nina, and Cece for a musical adventure in the Melon Patch that brings all the magic of CoComelon to the big stage. This interactive live performance is packed with sing-along favorites like “Wheels on the Bus,” “Animal Dance,” and “If You’re Happy and You Know It.” You’ll laugh, sing, and dance right along with your kids—and maybe even shed a tear or two watching them experience their favorite characters live for the very first time.

The best part? You’re not just getting a pair—you’re getting four tickets, so you can bring the whole crew. Whether it’s a family outing, a birthday surprise, or a special first show, this is your opportunity to share a truly magical experience with your child.

Five lucky winners will each receive a 4-pack of tickets, so don’t wait to enter. The Fox Theatre will be filled with music, laughter, and wide-eyed wonder—and your family could be part of it.

🎟️ Register To Win Below

🎉 CoComelon: Sing-Along LIVE at the Fox Theatre

📅 Saturday, October 12, 2025

📍 Fox Theatre – Detroit

It’s going to be an afternoon your kids will never forget—and neither will you. Enter now and get ready to sing, dance, and smile together!