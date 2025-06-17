Win Tickets to see Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul at Pine Knob!

Get ready for an unforgettable night of music as GRAMMY-nominated artist Wiz Khalifa and global music icon Sean Paul bring their "Good Vibes Only Tour" to Pine Knob Music Theatre!



We want to see you in the building on Wednesday, July 23, for a night filled with chart-topping HITS and electrifying performances!



Wiz Khalifa, known for hits like "See You Again" and "Black and Yellow," will showcase tracks from his recently released album, Kush + Orange Juice 2, the official follow-up to his iconic 2010 mixtape. Sean Paul, recognized for his infectious blend of dancehall with various genres, brings his global appeal and extensive catalog of hits, including "Gimme the Light" and "Temperature"!!



Don't miss this incredible co-headlining event featuring special guest DaBaby and support from Chevy Woods, Fedd the God, and DJ Bonics!!

What You Win

A pair of tickets to see Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul at Pine Knob Music Theatre on July 23rd!

How To Enter

Fill out the Entry Form BELOW for your chance to win!!

Official Contest Rules

Contest Period: The contest will begin at 10:00 AM on June 17th, 2025, and end at 11:59 PM on July 16th, 2025. To enter, visit 1051thebounce.com and follow the links and instructions to enter the contest by completing and submitting the online entry form.

Eligibility Restrictions

This contest is open to all 105.1 The Bounce listeners 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry, legal US residents, and residing in the Detroit Metro Area. Winners must possess a valid, government-issued ID and show proof of residency to verify eligibility.

Prizes

The prize is a pair of tickets to the Good Vibes Only Tour with Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul on July 23rd, 2025 at Pine Knob Music Theatre. The approximate retail value (ARV) of the prize is TBD. Prizes may be digital, and the winner will receive an email with instructions on redeeming tickets once digital tickets are available. Tickets are not refundable or transferable and may not be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time, nor will tickets be replaced if lost or stolen. If a prize-related event cannot occur as scheduled, 105.1 The Bounce's sole responsibility to the winner(s) will be to award the remaining available elements of the prize(s).

Winner Selection and Notification

Up to one (1) winner will be selected on July 17th, 2025, at approximately 10:00 am ET, in a 105.1 The Bounce-conducted random drawing from all combined eligible text messages and online entries received. Potential prize winners will promptly be notified by phone and email following the random drawing. The winner must confirm acceptance of the prize within five (5) days of winning or risk disqualification and selection of an alternate winner (time permitting) in a random drawing of all remaining combined eligible entries.

Conditions