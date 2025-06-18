Detroit Lions Announce 2025 Training Camp Dates & Tickets

The Detroit Lions released dates, events, and ticket details for their upcoming 2025 training camp.

Lions fans travel from all over Michigan to attend training camp, hoping to get close to their favorite Lion. Fans will get their first look at the 2025 Lions during the "Back Together Weekend" kickoff on July 26th at the Lions' Allen Park training facility.

How Do You Get Tickets To Lions Training Camp?

Every year, thousands of Lions fans flock to Allen Park to watch the team during training camp. That shouldn't be a big surprise based on the Lions' recent success, but it is surprising that the tickets to training camp are free.

Registration for the free tickets to Lions training camp opens on July 15th, and you can sign up here. A few dates, including opening weekend, are open only to Lions Loyal Members.

What Can You Expect At Lions Training Camp?

Obviously, the goal is to get as close to your favorite player at training camp, but there are a few special events going on. There will be plenty of photo opps throughout the facility, and each day ends with an autograph session. There are food trucks on site, and plenty of activities for kids. On July 29th the Lions will hold their third annual pet adoption day. There will also be a few joint practices towards the end of camp with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins.