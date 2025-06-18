ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Freedom Weekend: Metro Detroit’s Must-Attend Juneteenth Events

Need something to do this Juneteenth weekend in Metro Detroit? Here is your Weekend Concierge breakdown.

Lisha B

With the upcoming holiday weekend approaching, here is your Weekend Concierge list. Lisha B & Clay have curated the perfect list of events for the whole family.

Sunset @ The Zoo Friday at The Detroit Zoo 

On Friday June 20th from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m, you can have a night out at The Detroit Zoo.

This 21+ fundraising event will have great food, craft cocktails, live entertainment, a silent auction and one-of-a-kind animal encounters, and explore the Zoo like never before all to help protect chimpanzees and gorillas. 

Tickets are still available at the Detroit Zoo website

Royal Oak Live @ Centennial Commons Park 

On Saturday and Sunday, June 21st & 22nd from 10 a.m.-4 p.m, Royal Oak Live is happening at Centennial Commons Park in Royal Oak. It is two days of free concerts, ranging from funk, R&B and jazz. There will be plenty of food trucks and more.

Taste Michigan Invades the Eastern Market 

On Sunday, June 22 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Taste Michigan is coming to Eastern Market - Shed 5. It is a free event that is the "perfect opportunity to sample some of the best wine Michigan has to offer."

Juneteenth Books, Music & Arts Fair 2025 

Detroit Book City's 6th Annual Juneteenth Books Music & Arts Fair is one-day outdoor event for the entire family to celebrate freedom through books, music, art & spoken word.

Juneteenth Books, Music &amp; Arts Fair 2025 

The event is happening on Saturday June 21, 2025 from Noon - 5pm at The Commons Detroit – MACC Development. With 40+ vendors, a KIDZONE, and more, there is plenty to experience and celebrate for Juneteenth.

Juneteenth Events

Additional Community Events

Additional Concerts/Music Events

  • The Roots 
    • Fri., June 20, 8 p.m. 
    • Caesars Palace Windsor - Augustus Ballroom (Canada)
DetroitDetroit ZooElectric ForestJuneteenthLil BabyMichiganRoyal Oak LiveSunset at The ZooTaste MichiganThe RootsWeekend Concierge
Lisha BCo-Host The Morning Bounce
Related Stories
How Will Tariffs on Imported Fireworks Affect Fourth of July Celebrations?
Local NewsHow Will Tariffs on Imported Fireworks Affect Fourth of July Celebrations?Michael Vyskocil
Farmers Markets, Festivals, and Food Trucks: What to Do in Oakland County Through the End of June
Local NewsFarmers Markets, Festivals, and Food Trucks: What to Do in Oakland County Through the End of JuneMichael Vyskocil
Ten Michigan Restaurants Dish Out High-End Food Without Michelin Stars
Local NewsTen Michigan Restaurants Dish Out High-End Food Without Michelin Stars
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect