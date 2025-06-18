Freedom Weekend: Metro Detroit’s Must-Attend Juneteenth Events

With the upcoming holiday weekend approaching, here is your Weekend Concierge list. Lisha B & Clay have curated the perfect list of events for the whole family.

Sunset @ The Zoo Friday at The Detroit Zoo

On Friday June 20th from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m, you can have a night out at The Detroit Zoo.

This 21+ fundraising event will have great food, craft cocktails, live entertainment, a silent auction and one-of-a-kind animal encounters, and explore the Zoo like never before all to help protect chimpanzees and gorillas.

Tickets are still available at the Detroit Zoo website.

Royal Oak Live @ Centennial Commons Park

On Saturday and Sunday, June 21st & 22nd from 10 a.m.-4 p.m, Royal Oak Live is happening at Centennial Commons Park in Royal Oak. It is two days of free concerts, ranging from funk, R&B and jazz. There will be plenty of food trucks and more.

Taste Michigan Invades the Eastern Market

On Sunday, June 22 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Taste Michigan is coming to Eastern Market - Shed 5. It is a free event that is the "perfect opportunity to sample some of the best wine Michigan has to offer."

Juneteenth Books, Music & Arts Fair 2025

Detroit Book City's 6th Annual Juneteenth Books Music & Arts Fair is one-day outdoor event for the entire family to celebrate freedom through books, music, art & spoken word.

Juneteenth Books, Music & Arts Fair 2025

The event is happening on Saturday June 21, 2025 from Noon - 5pm at The Commons Detroit – MACC Development. With 40+ vendors, a KIDZONE, and more, there is plenty to experience and celebrate for Juneteenth.

Juneteenth Events

Additional Community Events

Additional Concerts/Music Events

Electric Forest Festival 2025 Friday June 20 th -Sunday June 22nd Electric Forest Rothbury MI

Broadway Rave Fri., June 20, 7 p.m. The Loving Touch - Ferndale



Couture on Tour: An Emily in Paris Experience Fri., June 20, 7 p.m. at The Fillmore



The Roots Fri., June 20, 8 p.m. Caesars Palace Windsor - Augustus Ballroom (Canada)



Young Nudy - Come To My World Tour Sat., June 21, 7 p.m. Saint Andrew's Hall



Lil Baby - WHAM World Tour Sun., June 22, 7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena

