Freedom Weekend: Metro Detroit’s Must-Attend Juneteenth Events
Need something to do this Juneteenth weekend in Metro Detroit? Here is your Weekend Concierge breakdown.
With the upcoming holiday weekend approaching, here is your Weekend Concierge list. Lisha B & Clay have curated the perfect list of events for the whole family.
Sunset @ The Zoo Friday at The Detroit Zoo
On Friday June 20th from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m, you can have a night out at The Detroit Zoo.
This 21+ fundraising event will have great food, craft cocktails, live entertainment, a silent auction and one-of-a-kind animal encounters, and explore the Zoo like never before all to help protect chimpanzees and gorillas.
Tickets are still available at the Detroit Zoo website.
Royal Oak Live @ Centennial Commons Park
On Saturday and Sunday, June 21st & 22nd from 10 a.m.-4 p.m, Royal Oak Live is happening at Centennial Commons Park in Royal Oak. It is two days of free concerts, ranging from funk, R&B and jazz. There will be plenty of food trucks and more.
Taste Michigan Invades the Eastern Market
On Sunday, June 22 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Taste Michigan is coming to Eastern Market - Shed 5. It is a free event that is the "perfect opportunity to sample some of the best wine Michigan has to offer."
Juneteenth Books, Music & Arts Fair 2025
Detroit Book City's 6th Annual Juneteenth Books Music & Arts Fair is one-day outdoor event for the entire family to celebrate freedom through books, music, art & spoken word.
The event is happening on Saturday June 21, 2025 from Noon - 5pm at The Commons Detroit – MACC Development. With 40+ vendors, a KIDZONE, and more, there is plenty to experience and celebrate for Juneteenth.
Juneteenth Events
- Ypsilanti Juneteenth Celebration
- June 20-22 - 301 Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti
- Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit’s The Liberation Link Up
- June 20 - 3071 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit
- Roots, Rhythm & Flow: A Juneteenth Jubilee Family Day
- June 21 - 2670 Atwater St., Detroit
- Catch the Drip (Juneteenth) Fashion Show
- June 21 - 2470 Collingwood St., Detroit
Additional Community Events
- 33rd Annual Grosse Pointe Garden Tour
- Fri.,June 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sat., June 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- The War Memorial
- Foundation for Pops Announces "Swing for Change" Charity Golf Outing
- Fri., June 20, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Lakes of Taylor Golf Course
- 5th Annual Bunny Benefit
- Sat., June 21, 2-6 p.m.
- FOXGLOVE
- Greektown Summer Wine Stroll
- Sat., June 21, 12-4 p.m.
- Greektown
Additional Concerts/Music Events
- Electric Forest Festival 2025
- Friday June 20th-Sunday June 22nd
- Electric Forest Rothbury MI
- Broadway Rave
- Fri., June 20, 7 p.m.
- The Loving Touch - Ferndale
- Couture on Tour: An Emily in Paris Experience
- Fri., June 20, 7 p.m. at The Fillmore
- The Roots
- Fri., June 20, 8 p.m.
- Caesars Palace Windsor - Augustus Ballroom (Canada)
- Young Nudy - Come To My World Tour
- Sat., June 21, 7 p.m.
- Saint Andrew's Hall
- Lil Baby - WHAM World Tour
- Sun., June 22, 7 p.m.
- Little Caesars Arena
- Jessie Reyez - Paid In Memories Tour
- Sun., June 22, 7 p.m.
- The Fillmore