Lil Tecca Drops 17-Track Album ‘Dopamine’ featuring Hit Single “Half The Plot”

Lil Tecca unleashed his fifth album, Dopamine, through Republic Records on June 13. The release features 17 new songs, with standouts including "Half The Plot," "OWA OWA," and "Dark Thoughts," which lead the way.

"I'm trying to summarize where I'm at in life right now," Tecca says about the album, according to Antimusic. "I'm leaning into my pleasures in all avenues of life."

"OWA OWA" shot out as the biggest debut of his career with two million Spotify plays on day one. Meanwhile, his latest summer hit "Dark Thoughts" has stuck around the top 50 on Billboard's Hot 100 for ten straight weeks, marking the 22-year-old's thirteenth chart appearance.

Through "Half The Plot," the artist weaves a tale of triumph while grappling with the dark side of stardom. This track flows naturally into "The Truth," setting the stage for the album's remaining songs.

Wong Kar-wai and Larry Clark's cinematic style and constant strive for perfection inspired Lil Tecca's vision for the album. From stage shows to artwork to song order, each piece fits into a bigger picture.

Success isn't new for this Queens artist. Since his 2019 debut with the album We Love You Tecca, each of his full-length projects has cracked the Top 12 on the Billboard 200 chart. His raw talent keeps shining through.

At the top of Mediabase's Top 40 chart sits "Dark Thoughts." Since March, fans have streamed this hit over 400 million times. The music powerhouses Republic Records and UMG back this release — Tecca's first major drop this year.