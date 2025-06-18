Rochester Hills Library Rolls Out “Big Blue Bus” to Boost Early Literacy

This summer, the Rochester Hills Public Library (RHPL) is expanding its reach beyond its brick-and-mortar walls through two exciting initiatives, thanks to a new millage approved by voters in August 2024.

Storytime On Wheels

At the heart of the library's outreach program is the newly announced "Big Blue Bus," a state-of-the-art early literacy vehicle affectionately patterned after RHPL's longtime mobile branch. The bus' exterior features the library's mascot, Stretch the Giraffe, alongside a colorful alphabet band. The visual encourages families to play "I Spy" as the bus travels through neighborhoods.

Rochester Hills Public Library via Facebook

Making its debut at RHPL's Summer Reading Kickoff on Saturday, June 14, the updated Winnebago bookmobile drew in praise from local educators and families.

The "Big Blue Bus" is equipped with age-appropriate books, music, puppets, and other literacy-focused visual aids. As of last year, the service had reached over 26,500 children and teachers at 17 preschools and childcare facilities across Rochester, Rochester Hills, and Oakland Township.

Library Open All Summer: Expanded Sunday Service

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The millage has also enabled RHPL to extend its hours. Starting this summer, the library will be open on Sundays from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm year-round, restoring the hours previously cut during summer months. This adds 70 new operational hours annually.

This extension arrives in time to support RHPL's Summer Reading Challenge, running from June 14 through August 9.