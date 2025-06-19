Win Tickets to Ruben Studdard’s Tribute to Luther Vandross – July 30 at MotorCity Casino’s Sound Board!

Get ready for a night of soul, smooth vocals, and timeless love songs—105.1 The BOUNCE is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ruben Studdard live at MotorCity Casino’s Sound Board on Tuesday, July 30th for his powerful show, “My Tribute to Luther Vandross.”

From the moment Ruben won over America on American Idol, his rich, velvety voice drew instant comparisons to the legendary Luther Vandross. Now, he’s honoring that legacy in a heartfelt and unforgettable performance dedicated to one of the greatest voices in R&B history. Ruben brings a personal connection and deep respect to every note of this tribute—making it more than a concert… it’s a celebration of Luther’s music and the emotions it continues to inspire.

You’ll hear all the classics you love—“Never Too Much,” “Here and Now,” “So Amazing,” and more—performed live by one of the few artists who can truly do them justice. Backed by a full band and a room full of fans who love these songs just as much as you do, this is the kind of night that will stay with you long after the final encore.

Just fill out the form below and click "Submit" to be entered for your chance to win two tickets.

Whether it’s a romantic evening out or a special night with someone who loves classic R&B as much as you do, this is the perfect way to enjoy great music in an intimate, upscale setting.

🎶 Ruben Studdard – “My Tribute to Luther Vandross”

📍 Sound Board at MotorCity Casino – Detroit

📅 Tuesday, July 30, 2025

