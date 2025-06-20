Cooling Centers Across Metro Detroit Help People Deal With Heat Wave

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 28: A person grabs water from a cooler in Times Square amid hot and humid temperatures on August 28, 2024 in New York City. New York City and nearly all of New Jersey are under a heat advisory with temperatures expecting to be in the 90’s with the combination of the heat and humidity making it feel like 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Metro Detroit is getting hit with a record-setting heatwave this weekend, and conditions are so serious that the Michigan State Police have issued a warning to residents. Heat indices will reach 102 to 106 degrees, posing a risk of heat-related illnesses. The heat wave is expected to last for five days, with overnight temperatures remaining high.

How Can Detroiters Stay Cool During The Heatwave?

When temperatures and heat indexes reach a dangerous level, it's important to find a way to keep your body cool. Staying indoors with AC is the primary way to stay cool, but that's not always an option. Many Detroiters are living in a building without air conditioning, and when temps start to soar, they are impacted more than everyone else. That's why cooling centers must be set up throughout the city and the surrounding areas. Below you can find a list of the active cooling centers in Metro Detroit.

There is a list of cooling centers in the City of Detroit here.

Michigan.gov has issued some helpful guidelines to help stay safe during the extreme temperatures.

To prepare for extreme heat:

• Stay informed by monitoring local weather forecasts.

• Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun with blinds, shades, or awnings to reduce heat entering your home.

• Identify nearby air-conditioned locations or cooling centers in your community.

• Check regularly on elderly family members, young children, neighbors, and pets.

If you work or spend time outdoors:

• Schedule strenuous activities for early morning or late evening when temperatures are lower.

• Take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

• Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunscreen.

• Stay hydrated by drinking water consistently throughout the day.

To prevent heat illness: