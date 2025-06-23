All Things Go Brings the Beat to Toronto with Star-Packed 2025 Festival
All Things Go is coming to Toronto for the first time ever — bringing together 16 artists.
The All Things Go Festival is hitting the road — and crossing the border — for its very first Toronto edition this fall. With headliners like Reneé Rapp, Kacey Musgraves, Remi Wolf, and Role Model, this two-day waterfront festival is bringing major energy to Budweiser Stage on October 4 and 5.
Also joining the stacked lineup? Charlotte Cardin, Noah Cyrus, Ravyn Lenae, Chelsea Cutler, Blondshell, Valley, Joy Oladokun, and more.
This isn’t just a random detour for the festival. It’s a big step in All Things Go’s global glow-up. After celebrating 10 years in the Washington, DC area in 2024 and launching a New York edition, the crew is officially expanding their mission of spotlighting female and non-binary artists into Canada. Their goal: to “intentionally focus on female and non-binary-led lineups, and [cultivate] diverse, inclusive spaces within the music community.”
For this new Toronto chapter, All Things Go is teaming up with Live Nation Women.
“Live Nation Women is proud to support the growth of the All Things Go festival brand,” said Ali Harnell, Live Nation Women President and Chief Strategy Officer. “We remain committed to championing women and expanding opportunities for emerging talent across the live music landscape. This partnership goes beyond the festival — it’s about creating platforms where a wide range of artists and stories can be seen and heard.”
Want in? Fan presale kicks off Thursday, June 26 at 10 a.m. EST, with general tickets dropping the next day, Friday, June 27.
Photo Courtesy of ATG Toronto
Festival Schedule:
📅 Saturday, October 4
- Reneé Rapp
- Remi Wolf
- Ravyn Lenae
- Chelsea Cutler
- Blondshell
- Julia Wolf
- ELIO
- EMEI
📅 Sunday, October 5
- Kacey Musgraves
- Role Model
- Charlotte Cardin (Special Guest)
- Noah Cyrus
- Valley
- Joy Oladokun
- Alemeda
- Baby Nova
Music for a Cause
Before the Toronto fest, ATG is also dropping a benefit compilation album to support The Ally Coalition (TAC) — a nonprofit founded by Jack and Rachel Antonoff to uplift LGBTQ+ youth. The first track, “Jesus and John Wayne” — a collab between googly eyes, Joy Oladokun, and Allison Ponthier — is already out. The full album drops this fall, packed with original songs from the ATG artist fam.
So whether you're going for the headliners, the vibes, or the mission, one thing’s clear: All Things Go is ready to take over Toronto.