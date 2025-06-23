Did You See Cade Cunningham Drop A Business Assist On Jimmy Kimmel?

Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham dropped a small business assist for Jimmy Kimmel.

Every year during the NBA Finals Jimmy Kimmel invites an NBA star to come on and help out a small business. The Pistons were the surprise story of the NBA Playoffs so it only makes sense that Kimmel reached out to Cunningham to help this year. The video description gives the basics of Cade's appearance.

We asked Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons to shoot a commercial for a local business that could use an assist. We do this every year, and this year, it’s supercharged at Battery Hut in Burbank, CA!

Cade delivers some convincing sales pitches during the ad like:

"I get my triple-doubles on the court, but I get my triple and double A's at Battery Hut," and "I'm positive, you won't have a negative experience."

Is Battery Hut Even A Real Business?

Sometimes, when shows do bits like this, they don't use a real business, but that is not the case with Kimmel and Cade. Battery Hut is a real, family-owned business in Burbank, CA. The comments on the YouTube video are filled with people who have actually bought batteries from Battery Hut. My favorite part though, is that Battery Hut posted the video on their Facebook page, and it only got 3 comments.

I'm not trying to poke fun at Battery Hut, but it's perfect that all of the responses have been from genuine customers.

I don't know if I'll be ordering batteries from Battery Hut, but if I'm ever running low in Burbank, California, I will one million percent be stopping into Battery Hut.