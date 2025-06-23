Metro Detroit’s Best Places to Beat the Heat

Metro Detroit is in the grips of a record-setting heatwave, with the Michigan State Police warning heat indices will peak between 102°F and 106°F.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for Wayne, Oakland, Genesee, Macomb, and several other counties through Tuesday evening, followed by a Heat Advisory. While nighttime temperatures will give a little relief, it is important to find ways to beat the heat.

While staying indoors with air conditioning is the best option, not everyone has that luxury. Fortunately, Metro Detroit has plenty of cool-off destinations, from beaches to pools to splash pads.

Top Spots To Cool Off In Metro Detroit

Belle Isle Beach

Tomwang112/ Getty Images

Located on Belle Isle Park, the swim area is open daily from 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM until Labor Day. It is free, family-friendly, and perfect for both morning and evening cool-off sessions!

Wayne County Family Aquatic Center (Chandler Park)

With two 23-foot water slides, a wave pool, a lap pool, and a splash pad featuring over 100 spray fountains, this center has plenty of options for fun and relief under one roof.

Metroparks' Beaches & Pools

Photo By Aleona/Shutterstock (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Having a Metropark annual pass is a must to beat the summer heat! An annual pass costs roughly $40 for residents and $45 for non-residents. You can also purchase a $10 daily vehicle pass that allows you access to several beaches and pool facilities across Southeast Michigan.

Here are some of your options for the perfect lakeside swim or relaxation:

Photo by cynoclub from iStock/Getty Images

If you are not a fan of swimming in the Detroit River, Reddit users recommended lesser-known spots like:

"Spring Mill Pond in the Island Lake Rec Area in Brighton. Best swimming hole around!" and "Trout Lake in Island Lake recreation area is...deep, spring-fed...nice and cool."

Honorable Mention: Bavarian Blast

Located in Saginaw County, Bavarian Blast is the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. It also features the state's first swim-up, full-service bar: Bavarian Bootlegger Bar!

With plenty of options above and in the waterpark, families can fill a whole day of fun or make it an adult-only vibe easily.