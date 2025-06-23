Nicki Minaj Gets Her 24th No. 1 Hit on Billboard Rap Sales Chart, Moving Past Drake’s Record

"Banned From NO," a remix track with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, just hit No. 1 on Billboard's Rap Digital Song Sales chart. This marks Nicki's 24th time at the top, setting a new record.

The track sold 5,000 copies in its first week. This win pushed Minaj past 100 Top 10 hits on the Rap Digital Songs Sales list — a feat matched by just one other artist, Drake.

After breaking the "Nokia" singer's record, Minaj posted "drizzy mthfkn drake >>>" on X (formerly Twitter). The shout-out went to her friend and former record holder.

Drake stands tall with 135 top 10 tracks on the chart. Behind him, Eminem claims 77 hits, while Lil Wayne follows at 75. Kanye West rounds out the group with 53 songs, making the top 10.

The achievement proves the Queen of Barbz's grip on music sales is as strong as ever. While most artists now bank on streaming stats, her dedicated fans, known as the Barbz, continue to buy her tracks, pushing her numbers up.

The song is featured on Lil Wayne's latest album, Tha Carter VI. The original, which was just a Wayne solo track, turned into a powerhouse duet when Nicki Minaj stepped in for the remix. Their combined effort earned them both recognition, as the track shot up three Billboard sales charts.

Young Money Entertainment's influence on rap continues to grow. The label's co-founder Birdman spoke about investing big in his stars in a recent interview: "When Universal gave me a bag, brother, I could honestly say I gave Wayne about $400 to $500 million, Drake got about $500 million, and Nicki got about $300, $400 million out of my pocket."