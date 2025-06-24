ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Cam’ron Says He’s Never Done a Drake Song for a Simple Reason: He Never Asked

The veteran MC opened up about why he hasn’t teamed up with Drake on a track yet. “I never really asked Drake to do a song, to be honest with…

Queen Quadri
A split image of Cam'ron performing onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on the left and Drake performing during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 on the right.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images / Marcelo Hernandez/Stringer via Getty Images

The veteran MC opened up about why he hasn't teamed up with Drake on a track yet. "I never really asked Drake to do a song, to be honest with you," he stated on his show while explaining why they've never had a collaboration to this date, as noted in Complex.

During a Talk With Flee segment, he addressed the lack of music between Drake and The Diplomats. While they've never hit the studio together, Drake often samples their tracks without any issues.

"The opportunity never really presented itself for me, personally," Cam'ron said. "It's not like I asked him to do a song and he didn't do a song. I just never asked him to do a song," he clarified.

Their bond runs deep. Drake has shown his respect by using their music and once wore Cam's iconic pink outfit at a concert.

Speaking to GQ in 2024, Cam'ron praised Drake's status in the music industry. "When it's somebody of Drake's magnitude, you ought to show love," he said. "A lot of people want to criticize and say he's [too] commercial. He's the modern day Michael Jackson that can also rap. You got to realize the type of run he's on," he added, doubling down on the fact that Drake "can really rap."

Jim Jones, another Dipset star, backs Drake, too. He thinks of Drake as part of their crew and values what he's brought to the music scene.

What's next for the Canadian rapper? Possibly a fresh project titled ICEMAN. He has been dropping clues about his upcoming album on shows and social media, and fans are speculating that this is the title. The "In My Feelings" rapper has neither officially confirmed nor denied these rumors, and the release date remains undisclosed.

No bad blood exists between Cam'ron and Drake — just missed chances. They stay connected, sharing music rights and keeping options open for the future.

Cam'RonDrake
Queen QuadriWriter
Related Stories
Ice Spice Reveals Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Sense of Humor: ‘They’re Probably Some of My Funniest Friends’
MusicIce Spice Reveals Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Sense of Humor: ‘They’re Probably Some of My Funniest Friends’Yvette DeLaCruz
Influencer Takes Rapper GloRilla to Court Over Alleged Stolen Lyrics in Latest Copyright Drama
MusicInfluencer Takes Rapper GloRilla to Court Over Alleged Stolen Lyrics in Latest Copyright DramaQueen Quadri
Public Enemy Teams Up With Guns N’ Roses for World Tour, Reveals U.S. Dates
MusicPublic Enemy Teams Up With Guns N’ Roses for World Tour, Reveals U.S. DatesQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect