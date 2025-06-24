Cam’ron Says He’s Never Done a Drake Song for a Simple Reason: He Never Asked

The veteran MC opened up about why he hasn't teamed up with Drake on a track yet. "I never really asked Drake to do a song, to be honest with you," he stated on his show while explaining why they've never had a collaboration to this date, as noted in Complex.

During a Talk With Flee segment, he addressed the lack of music between Drake and The Diplomats. While they've never hit the studio together, Drake often samples their tracks without any issues.

"The opportunity never really presented itself for me, personally," Cam'ron said. "It's not like I asked him to do a song and he didn't do a song. I just never asked him to do a song," he clarified.

Their bond runs deep. Drake has shown his respect by using their music and once wore Cam's iconic pink outfit at a concert.

Speaking to GQ in 2024, Cam'ron praised Drake's status in the music industry. "When it's somebody of Drake's magnitude, you ought to show love," he said. "A lot of people want to criticize and say he's [too] commercial. He's the modern day Michael Jackson that can also rap. You got to realize the type of run he's on," he added, doubling down on the fact that Drake "can really rap."

Jim Jones, another Dipset star, backs Drake, too. He thinks of Drake as part of their crew and values what he's brought to the music scene.

What's next for the Canadian rapper? Possibly a fresh project titled ICEMAN. He has been dropping clues about his upcoming album on shows and social media, and fans are speculating that this is the title. The "In My Feelings" rapper has neither officially confirmed nor denied these rumors, and the release date remains undisclosed.