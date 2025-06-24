Jared Goff Headlines New Season of Quarterback on Netflix

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 01: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions celebrates as they walk off the field after a win over the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on January 01, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Following the success of season one and Receiver, Netflix has announced that the second season of its acclaimed sports docuseries Quarterback will be released globally on July 8, 2025.

Produced by NFL Films along with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions and Patrick Mahomes' 2PM Productions, the eight-episode series is giving NFL fans an unparalleled look into the highs and lows of three NFL signal-callers as they navigate the 2024 season.

Why is it a big deal for Michigan NFL fans? It is because of who is featured this upcoming season.

Who Are The Players In Quarterback Season 2?

The Detroit Lions' fearless leader, Jared Goff, is one of the players featured in season two. Tudum explained what Goff's motivations are as they followed him around.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 21: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions waves to fans and leaves the field after the win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on January 21, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

"Over in Detroit, Jared Goff conducts the high-powered Detroit Lions offense with Vince Lombardi Trophy aspirations after their previous season ended with a narrow loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game."

In the first trailer for the second season, Goff is seen poking fun at Tom Brady, reminding Brady that he is no longer playing in the league.

Besides Goff, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons are also featured players this season.

What Can You Expect From Quarterback?

If you watched Season One, you have an understanding of what is to come. For those who have not watched, you still have time to binge-watch to catch up.

Like Season One, this upcoming season will give fans an unfiltered look into both "on-field action and off-field reality of life as an NFL quarterback." Netflix shared that you can expect to watch mic'd up audio coverage during every game and one practice every week, recovery and weekly routines, family life, and more.