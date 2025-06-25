ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Emagine Celebrates Michigan Educators With Free Movies

All educators and school staff can grab a free movie ticket at any participating Emagine theater this July.

Clay Church / Lisha B

In honor of Educator Appreciation Month this July, Emagine Entertainment is launching a heartfelt initiative with educators in mind. All educators and school staff can grab a free movie ticket at any participating Emagine theater.

However, there is a catch. It is only for four select Wednesdays. This year, the promotion will run from July 9th to July 30th, which covers the Wednesdays of July 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th.

Emagine Royal Oak

Who Qualifies For This?

This Emagine offer is open to all school employees, including teachers, aides/substitutes, counselors, secretaries, custodians, and administrators. If you have valid proof of employment at a Metro Detroit school, you can redeem this offer.

This deal is offered at Emagine locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. In Michigan alone, the participating theaters include:

  • Emagine Birch Run
  • Canton
  • Hartland
  • Macomb
  • Novi
  • Palladium
  • Rochester Hills
  • Royal Oak
  • Saline
  • Quality 10 Powered by Emagine
  • The Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine

For the out-of-state locations, you can redeem your free ticket at theaters in Batavia and Frankfort (Illinois), Geneva Lakes (Wisconsin), and Noblesville and Portage (Indiana).

Students With Male Teacher In School Computer Class Building And Programming Robot Vehicle

How To Redeem

There are a few steps that you need to know before you can enjoy your free Wednesday movies.

  1. Visit the box office at your local Emagine theater on a qualifying Wednesday.
  2. Show your school ID or a pay stub.
  3. Request your complimentary ticket for a same-day, standard-format show. (no IMAX, etc.)*
  4. Purchase any additional tickets if you are bringing friends or family through the Emagine app or ticket website.
  5. Choose your film and enjoy a rare midweek treat!

Note: The free ticket excludes Premium Large Format presentations like IMAX or luxury seating. If you want those tickets, you will need to pay for the upgrade.

With summer break in full swing, these Wednesday matinees are the perfect opportunity for teachers and educators to catch up on the summer blockbusters or simply have a good night out.

DetroitEducator Appreciation MonthEmagine TheaterMichiganTeachers
Clay ChurchWriter
Related Stories
Browndog Creamery Rolls Out Michigan-Themed Ice Cream Flavors During Heat Wave
Local NewsBrowndog Creamery Rolls Out Michigan-Themed Ice Cream Flavors During Heat Wave
Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: June 27 – June 29
Local NewsThings To Do in Detroit This Weekend: June 27 – June 29Jennifer Eggleston
Troy and Rochester Hills Land Spots in Top 5 Best Small Cities in America
Local NewsTroy and Rochester Hills Land Spots in Top 5 Best Small Cities in America
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect