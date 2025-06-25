Emagine Celebrates Michigan Educators With Free Movies

In honor of Educator Appreciation Month this July, Emagine Entertainment is launching a heartfelt initiative with educators in mind. All educators and school staff can grab a free movie ticket at any participating Emagine theater.

However, there is a catch. It is only for four select Wednesdays. This year, the promotion will run from July 9th to July 30th, which covers the Wednesdays of July 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th.

Who Qualifies For This?

This Emagine offer is open to all school employees, including teachers, aides/substitutes, counselors, secretaries, custodians, and administrators. If you have valid proof of employment at a Metro Detroit school, you can redeem this offer.

This deal is offered at Emagine locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. In Michigan alone, the participating theaters include:

Emagine Birch Run

Canton

Hartland

Macomb

Novi

Palladium

Rochester Hills

Royal Oak

Saline

Quality 10 Powered by Emagine

The Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine

For the out-of-state locations, you can redeem your free ticket at theaters in Batavia and Frankfort (Illinois), Geneva Lakes (Wisconsin), and Noblesville and Portage (Indiana).

How To Redeem

There are a few steps that you need to know before you can enjoy your free Wednesday movies.

Visit the box office at your local Emagine theater on a qualifying Wednesday. Show your school ID or a pay stub. Request your complimentary ticket for a same-day, standard-format show. (no IMAX, etc.)* Purchase any additional tickets if you are bringing friends or family through the Emagine app or ticket website. Choose your film and enjoy a rare midweek treat!

Note: The free ticket excludes Premium Large Format presentations like IMAX or luxury seating. If you want those tickets, you will need to pay for the upgrade.