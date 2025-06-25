Windsor Working To Invite Detroiters To Visit With New 40-40 Campaign

WINDSOR, CANADA – MARCH 4: Trucks cross the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Canada and Detroit, Michigan on the first day of President Donald Trump’s new 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico on March 4, 2025 in Windsor, Canada. President Trump is also adding another 10% tariff on imports from China, bringing the tariffs on that country’s goods to 20%. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Tourism officials in Windsor, Canada, are inviting Detroiters to visit with a new digital passport promoting their "40-40 Campaign."

Windsor and Detroit have always shared a close connection that goes deeper than just proximity. Despite being in different countries, the flow of people back and forth is nearly the same as any two neighboring cities. The relationship is strained by the political environment right now, but Windsor tourism officials are working to become BFFs again.

What Is The 40-40 Digital Passport?

The 40-40 Campaign is an effort by Windsor Detroit Borderlink Limited, part of the group that manages the tunnel between the cities. The program is completely free to join and is open to both Detroit and Windsor residents.

Once you join and download the app, you can access special deals, win prizes, and even get curated itineraries for your Windsor visit. The whole idea is to get people shopping, eating, and going out in Windsor, so the focus is on arts and entertainment.