5+ Can’t Miss Events In Metro Detroit

Need plan figuring out weekend plans? Your Weekend Concierge has plenty of events happening in Metro Detroit.

Anyone ready for the weekend? There is always so much going on in Metro Detroit. If you need help figuring out your plans, here is your Weekend Concierge list. Lisha B. & Clay have curated the perfect list of events for the whole family.

Fridays @ The Station – Michigan Central Station

The newest cultural hub is having another Fridays @ The Station. If you have not had the chance to see Michigan Central Station, this is the perfect opportunity.

On Friday, June 27th, from 5:00 pm-10:00 pm, there will be a full event with a takeover by the legendary Peoples Records and DJ Sets & Performances by Balance & Ian Fink

Tickets are $15 and still available.

BACK TO BROADWAY: BACK IN ACTION!

Detroit Youth Choir

When it comes to the Detroit Youth Choir, you know it will be a great time!

The Detroit Youth Choir Centerstage Choir will be hosting a showcase of their talent, energy, and the power of Broadway magic! You have two chances to see all of the magic on Friday, June 27th at 7:00 pm and Saturday, June 28th at 2:00 pm at the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center.

General Admission tickets are still available for purchase.

Detroit Block Party 25

Detroit Block Party 25

On Saturday, June 28th at 7:00 pm, Brooklyn Detroit (Corktown) is the place to be!

The indoor/outdoor block party is benefiting Jive Turkeys Detroit, The Teen Drone Program, and The University of Michigan Black Alumni - Detroit.

Big Sean & Friends

The surprise that Sean promised the D is finally here!

Big Sean &amp; Friends DSO

"Big Sean & Friends" is happening at Orchestra Hall on Sunday, June 29th. The night will feature Big Sean alongside the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, along with other Detroit artists like Skilla Baby, Tee Grizzley, Illa J, Nasaan, and Queen Naija. 

Plus, this special event will also pay tribute to the late producer J Dilla and his musical legacy.

Tickets are still available.

Metro Detroit Community Events

Metro Detroit Fireworks

Crowd watching fireworks and celebrating new year DETROIT FIREWORKSnd3000/ Getty Images

Metro Detroit Music Events/Concerts

  • Fred Armisen  
    • Sat, June 28, 8 p.m. 
    • The Royal Oak Music Theater 

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 07: Richard Wingo, Brandon Casey, Kyle Norman, and Brian Casey of Jagged Edge attend Day 3 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

