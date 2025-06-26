5+ Can’t Miss Events In Metro Detroit

Anyone ready for the weekend? There is always so much going on in Metro Detroit. If you need help figuring out your plans, here is your Weekend Concierge list. Lisha B. & Clay have curated the perfect list of events for the whole family.

Fridays @ The Station – Michigan Central Station

The newest cultural hub is having another Fridays @ The Station. If you have not had the chance to see Michigan Central Station, this is the perfect opportunity.

On Friday, June 27th, from 5:00 pm-10:00 pm, there will be a full event with a takeover by the legendary Peoples Records and DJ Sets & Performances by Balance & Ian Fink

BACK TO BROADWAY: BACK IN ACTION!

Detroit Youth Choir

When it comes to the Detroit Youth Choir, you know it will be a great time!

The Detroit Youth Choir Centerstage Choir will be hosting a showcase of their talent, energy, and the power of Broadway magic! You have two chances to see all of the magic on Friday, June 27th at 7:00 pm and Saturday, June 28th at 2:00 pm at the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center.

General Admission tickets are still available for purchase.

Detroit Block Party 25

On Saturday, June 28th at 7:00 pm, Brooklyn Detroit (Corktown) is the place to be!

The indoor/outdoor block party is benefiting Jive Turkeys Detroit, The Teen Drone Program, and The University of Michigan Black Alumni - Detroit.

Big Sean & Friends

The surprise that Sean promised the D is finally here!

Big Sean & Friends DSO

"Big Sean & Friends" is happening at Orchestra Hall on Sunday, June 29th. The night will feature Big Sean alongside the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, along with other Detroit artists like Skilla Baby, Tee Grizzley, Illa J, Nasaan, and Queen Naija.

Plus, this special event will also pay tribute to the late producer J Dilla and his musical legacy.

Metro Detroit Community Events

Taylor Summer Festival June 26-29, Heritage Park, 12111 Pardee Road, Taylor, MI Fireworks display at dusk on June 28.

Concert of Colors in Mexicantown June 28 th 1p-8p @ CDC Mercado Plaza Free Admission Celebrating Detroit’s Tejano & Latin Music roots with live performances

The Rocket Classic @ Detroit Golf Club June 25-29, Detroit Golf Club.



Metro Detroit Fireworks

Metro Detroit Music Events/Concerts

The Wiz Tuesdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Saturdays, 2 p.m., and Sundays, 1 & 6:30 p.m. Continues through June 29 The Fisher Theatre

The Function: Scarface and Too Short Concert With Tha Dogg Pound, Luniz, and Spice 1 Friday, June 27, 2025, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7) The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, 2600 Atwater St., Detroit,



Fred Armisen Sat, June 28, 8 p.m. The Royal Oak Music Theater



Jagged Edge, Lloyd, & Brownstone Sat., June 28, 8 p.m. The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

