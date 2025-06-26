The Weeknd Scraps July 4 Las Vegas Concert Over Production Issues

Nine days before showtime, The Weeknd canceled his July 4 concert at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Production issues forced the star to pull back, disappointing 60,000 fans who had bought tickets.

If you have already purchased the tickets, you do not need to take any action to receive a refund. The cash will be refunded to your account within two to three weeks, according to Ticketmaster's website. The next night's show, on July 5, will go on as scheduled.

"The artist team is actively looking for potential dates to possibly reschedule this show. Should a new date be confirmed, you will be the first to know," read an email to ticket holders that a fan shared on Reddit.

The news hit hard for fans who planned trips around the holiday show. One Reddit user, Substantial Raise6479, wrote, "I specifically scheduled my trip to LV for next week and was planning on going to this show and come back on Saturday," as reported by Casino.org.

Before the Vegas dates, the "Save Your Tears" singer wraps up his Los Angeles run at SoFi Stadium on June 29. His After Hours Til Dawn tour started in May. The shows stretch across North America, touching down in 30 cities through September.

This isn't the first time The Weeknd has canceled a concert without much explanation. Last year, he cut short his plans in Australia and New Zealand, dropping 11 shows due to "unforeseen circumstances."

His sixth studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, was released in January 2025, featuring collaborations with other top stars, including Travis Scott, Future, and Lana Del Rey, who added their touch to select tracks.

The "Blinding Lights" singer isn't alone on this tour run. Playboi Carti joins him on the roadshow, opening every set with tracks like "Timeless," while Mike Dean is part of the tour band.

The Weeknd hasn't officially spoken about the concert change or issued an apology on social media as June comes to a close. His tour will move north to Canada next, with stops in Vancouver, Edmonton, Montreal, and Toronto. San Antonio marks the final show on September 3.