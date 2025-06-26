This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 26

June 26 is a date that has left its mark on the hip-hop and R&B scene. Some prominent figures who commemorate their birthdays on this day include Wicked star Ariana Grande, who has broken 20 Guinness World Records and released many chart-topping albums. Other icons born on June 26 are R&B singer Rosie Gaines, American rapper Fat Trel, and Billy Davis Jr., who kicked off his career in the 1950s. Here are some other notable events and milestones from June 26.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

June 26 has seen some talented artists in the hip-hop and R&B industry share their work with the world:

2013: Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels released their self-titled debut album. It was meant to be a one-off project, but it peaked at No. 21 on the Top Rap Albums chart in the U.S., motivating them to continue working together.

Cultural Milestones

Several events transpired on June 26 that impacted R&B and hip-hop culture by inspiring and making way for emerging talent:

1970: Record producer Irv Gotti was born in Queens, New York City. Prior to his death in February 2025, the hip-hop mogul had discovered and signed many artists, including R&B singer Ashanti.

Industry Changes and Challenges

June 26 has been a day when things have gone sideways in hip hop and R&B, costing the industry some talented artists and landing others in trouble. Some notable events include:

2015: The late DMX was arrested for robbery and unpaid child support. This happened right before his anticipated performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. He was later sentenced to six months in jail.

