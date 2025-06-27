Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Launches Home Renovation Series

ContestsEvents
Most people nest when they’re expecting a baby. Hailie Jade? She picks up a hammer, starts filming, and launches a home renovation show. The daughter of rap icon Eminem is…

Kayla Morgan
Inductee Eminem performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Most people nest when they’re expecting a baby. Hailie Jade? She picks up a hammer, starts filming, and launches a home renovation show.

The daughter of rap icon Eminem is turning her love of design into a YouTube series called Just a Little Reno. But don’t let the title fool you—there’s nothing small about this four-part home transformation.

“Binge the entire Just a Little Reno 4-part series this Friday at 12 PM ET!” she posted on social media. “Watch the full transformation from start to finish as I design and renovate my podcast co-host and lifelong best friend Brittany’s 1990s home, turning it into her dream space. Plus, witness the race against time as we push to complete the project before I have my baby!”

Yes, she filmed the whole thing while pregnant—and finished just in time. Hailie and her husband, Evan McClintock, welcomed a baby boy in March.

Hailie told People that creativity has always been part of her life.

“Growing up, I always had a creative side — whether it was drawing, playing guitar, singing, or dancing,” she said. “As I got older, that creativity evolved into an interest in makeup and fashion, which became my main outlets for self-expression.”

It wasn’t until college that she discovered her love for home décor. “With each place I lived in, I found myself investing more and more energy into making it feel like home.”

Now, she’s bringing that same energy to a full-scale renovation in Detroit, where the house gets a glow-up worthy of HGTV.

The show’s trailer opens with Hailie laying it all out: “Renovations can be messy, but all the dust and drama are worth it — especially when the result is a beautiful space you’re proud to call home.”

She promises a full journey “from demo to reno,” transforming a dated 1990s house into something, as she puts it, “outdated to outstanding.”

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
