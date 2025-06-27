Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Launches Home Renovation Series
Most people nest when they’re expecting a baby. Hailie Jade? She picks up a hammer, starts filming, and launches a home renovation show.
The daughter of rap icon Eminem is turning her love of design into a YouTube series called Just a Little Reno. But don’t let the title fool you—there’s nothing small about this four-part home transformation.
“Binge the entire Just a Little Reno 4-part series this Friday at 12 PM ET!” she posted on social media. “Watch the full transformation from start to finish as I design and renovate my podcast co-host and lifelong best friend Brittany’s 1990s home, turning it into her dream space. Plus, witness the race against time as we push to complete the project before I have my baby!”
Yes, she filmed the whole thing while pregnant—and finished just in time. Hailie and her husband, Evan McClintock, welcomed a baby boy in March.
Hailie told People that creativity has always been part of her life.
“Growing up, I always had a creative side — whether it was drawing, playing guitar, singing, or dancing,” she said. “As I got older, that creativity evolved into an interest in makeup and fashion, which became my main outlets for self-expression.”
It wasn’t until college that she discovered her love for home décor. “With each place I lived in, I found myself investing more and more energy into making it feel like home.”
Now, she’s bringing that same energy to a full-scale renovation in Detroit, where the house gets a glow-up worthy of HGTV.
The show’s trailer opens with Hailie laying it all out: “Renovations can be messy, but all the dust and drama are worth it — especially when the result is a beautiful space you’re proud to call home.”
She promises a full journey “from demo to reno,” transforming a dated 1990s house into something, as she puts it, “outdated to outstanding.”